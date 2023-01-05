Y B Chavan College students bag 7 medals in Avishkar

Aurangabad: The students of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy bagged seven medals in the two-day Avishkar science festival conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on January 3 and 4. Students of the college performed outstandingly and bagged six gold, two silver and one bronze medals in the disciplines of Medicine and Pharmacy and Pure Science.

Chairman of Maulana Azad Education Trust Farhat Jamal, Principal Dr M H Dehghan, co-ordinator Dr Jaiprakash Sangshetti and Dr Khan Dureshahwar congratulated the winners.