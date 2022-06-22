Yoga Day at Podar International School

Aurangabad, June 22:

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Podar International School, CBSE. The importance and benefits of yoga in our lives were emphasized by the students. The practice of Yoga brings joy, health, peace from within and deepens a sense of connection between an individual's inner consciousness and the external world.

Various asanas were followed by chanting of Om. Warm-up exercises, sitting and standing asanas were performed by students from Pre-primary to Grade 12. The event was divided into three sessions - Primary, Junior and Senior students.

Principal Ravinder Rana emphasized that the essence of yoga is balance - not just balance within the body or that between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world.