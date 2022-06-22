Yoga Day at River Dale High School

Aurangabad, June22:

River Dale High School celebrated the International Day of Yoga with devotion. House-wise and individual competitions were held.

Winners were: Group first and second - Avighna Aush, Arya Narode and Soumya Kunkute; group 3 and 4 - Om Gaikwad, Sharvi Pande and Riya Bhotkar; group 5 and 6 - Siddhi Shirsath, Tarusha Kochure and Mohanraj Mote; group 7 and 8 - Riddhi Shirsath, Rohit Bhadre and Parth Kulkarni; group 9th to 12th - Yuvraj Solanki, Ananya Paithane and Shagun Patel. Consolation certificates were awarded to Rajwardhan Chhanwal and Ashmit Zumde.

The school academic head interacted with faculty and staff. The yoga practice session was led by the members of Physical Education department. Yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation were practised by the faculty, said principal Dr Sudhir Hadke.