Yoga Day celebrated at New Radiant English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 24, 2024 01:10 PM2024-06-24T13:10:02+5:302024-06-24T13:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a spirited celebration of Yoga Day, New Radiant English School hosted a vibrant event where students and faculty came together to embrace the ancient practice of yoga. School director M A Khan, and the principal emphasized yoga's role in fostering discipline, concentration among students. Its importance for maintaining physical and mental well-being was stressed. The celebration concluded with a collective meditation session symbolizing unity and harmony among participants. The collective efforts of students and teachers made the programme successful.Open in app