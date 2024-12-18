Young Indians city Chapter celebrates 4th Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Young Indians (Yi) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter celebrated its 4th Annual Day Session, recently.

Chairman of the CII Marathwada Zonal Council Sunil Kirdak was the chief guest while vice-chairman Prashant Narwade was the guest of honour. National representative of Yi Aseem Abhyankar and Council zonal head Rubina Abrar were also present.

Managing director of Sai Manpower Services Nilesh Patil was appointed as the new Chapter chair for 2025, while director of Narayana Infra Ventures Rishikesh Gaoli was named the co-chair. Kirdak and Narwade extended their best wishes to the new Yi leadership and shared valuable ideas and guidelines to support the chapter’s future initiatives.

Outgoing chair Vineet Peety presented an overview of the chapter’s accomplishments in 2024. Highlights included a drugs and tobacco abuse awareness session reaching 800 college students and the Yi WR Masoom Cricket League, which focused on promoting child safety.

The newly appointed leadership outlined their vision and plans for 2025, with initiatives focusing on road safety, child safety, climate change, and projects engaging college students.

Abhyankar spoke about the organisation's three core pillars: youth leadership, nation building, and thought leadership, emphasizing their role in driving impactful change. Executive officer, CII Sanket Chavan made efforts for the success.