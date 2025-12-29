Young man killed, woman seriously injured in two-wheeler accident at Sillod

Chhatrapat Sambhajinagar

A collision between two two-wheelers at Doifoda square, Sillod left a young man dead on the spot and a woman seriously injured on Monday evening at around 4 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Gaikwad (21, Kannad), while the injured woman is Savita Pawar (Kannad). The accident occurred when the two bikes collided head-on. The young man riding one of the bikes died immediately, and the woman traveling with him sustained serious injuries. The rider of the second bike fled the scene. Locals rushed the deceased and the injured to Sillod sub-district hospital. After initial treatment, the woman was transferred to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Based on information provided by the medical officer at the sub-district hospital, a case has been registered with Sillod Rural Police. Both two-wheelers involved in the accident have been seized, confirmed investigating officer Yatin Kulkarni.