Young morning walker dies of heart attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young college faculty died of cardiac arrest when he was walking during the morning hours today early morning near Hiwarkhed Tekdi, in Kannad. The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Sahebrao Jadhav (Dutt Colony, Kannad).

Jadhav stepped out of his home to drop his daughter to school at 8 am. From there, he went towards the tekdi area for walking. He sustained severe cardiac arrest and collapsed on the spot. When he did not return home for a long time, family members and friends started searching for him. They found his motorcycle parked near the tekdi and Jadhav was lying in an unconscious state. He was immediately rushed to Kannad Rural Hospital in a private ambulance. However, the doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem today afternoon. Jadhav leaves behind a family comprising a mother, a wife and two daughters.