Younger brother stabs elder after dispute

A case has been registered in the Paithan MIDC police station against a younger brother for attacking his elder brother and seriously injuring him in a scuffle that broke out over the issue of money.

According to police, Shivaji Bankar father of Raju Bankar and Ravindra Bankar (Adarshnagar, Jayakwadi) recently retired from the irrigation department. He received Rs 15 to 16 lakhs after retirement. Accused Ravindra went to Raju's house demanding for a share of money. This led to a scuffle and in a fit of rage Ravindra stabbed Raju with a knife in his stomach. He was then admitted to a private hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against accused Ravindra in MIDC Paithan police station. The police have arrested the accused. Police are further investigating the case.