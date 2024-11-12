Youngman attacked, robbed near Salim Ali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man was attacked with a wooden stick over an old dispute and robbed of his gold bracelet, chain and Rs 50,000 in cash on the night of October 9 near Salim Ali Lake. A case has been registered at the City Chowk police station.

The accused has been identified as Mayur Narendra Saoji, Narendra Saoji, Rishikesh Pravin Saoji and Payal Saoji (all residents of N-12, Hudco). The complainant, Kunal Punamchand Sahuji (N-12, Hudco), is familiar with the accused. They confronted Sahuji over an old dispute, attacked him with a wooden stick, slapped him and caused him to fall and allegedly stole his gold chain, bracelet, and Rs 50,000 in cash. City Chowk Police are investigating the incident.