Your money awaits in banks claim it now!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nearly Rs 76 crore has been sitting unclaimed in banks across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for years. To help rightful owners reclaim this money, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Government have launched the special campaign “Aapki Poongi, Aapka Adhikar” (Your Money, Your Right). Account holders or their legal heirs can now retrieve their money by submitting valid documents.

-----

Rs 76 crore in nearly 3 lakh accounts

A total of over 2.92 lakhs accounts in district banks hold Rs 76 crore in dormant balances. These accounts have seen no activity for years, and no claims have been made so far.

-----

How to reclaim your money

Unclaimed deposits worth Rs 67 crore exist in personal, institutional, and government scheme accounts. Account holders must contact their banks with updated KYC details and necessary documents. Awareness camps and customer outreach programs will run from October 1 to December 31, 2025, in collaboration with all member banks. “This campaign will help people easily trace and claim their unclaimed funds,” said Paresh Moghe, Manager, Jillha Agrani Bank.

-----

What is “unclaimed money”?

• Deposits inactive for 10 years or more.

• If not claimed by account holders or legal heirs, the money becomes unclaimed.

• Banks transfer such deposits to the Reserve Bank of India.

-----

Your funds are safe

• All unclaimed deposits are moved to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF).

• Money is refunded only after a valid claim is submitted.

• Funds in any bank can be traced through a single online portal.

-----

Steps to claim your money

1. Visit udgam.rbi.org.in

2. Enter your name, date of birth, PAN, or other details

3. Check if your account has unclaimed funds

4. Visit the respective bank with required documents and submit your claim

5. After verification, funds will be returned to the account holder or legal heir.