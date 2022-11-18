Youth accused lover of harassing for conversion

Aurangabad:

A victim-lover today accused his girlfriend and her relatives of harassing and pressurising him for conversion and extorting Rs 11 lakh from him, so far. He also alleged that he was forced to do circumcision and falsely implicated by filing cases of molestation and sexual exploitation against him.

This is a story of a scheduled caste Engineering student Deepak Sonawane who befriended and fell in love with his Muslim colleague.

While briefing the newsmen, Deepak said that he is a student of the city's one engineering college since 2018. He was introduced to one Muslim girl student. He befriended her and later on fell in love. “However, under the pretext of marriage, the girl has collected Rs 11 lakh from me either in cash or online at intervals. Later on, she insisted on changing my faith to solemnise the marriage. In March 2021, the girl and her relatives took him to their house in Naregaon and beat him by removing all the clothes. They prepared the video and later on took him to a hospital to undergo circumcision,” he pointed out.

Later on, in September 2021, a case of molestation was filed against him at the Cidco MIDC police station. Besides, Chikalthana police station also booked him and his father on a charge of sexually abusing two married sisters said the victim.

The Schedule Caste Morcha's state secretary Jalinder Shendge, Rahul Kakade and Deepak's mother were also present at the news briefing.

Shendge said that BJP is standing with the victim youth. We will be submitting a memorandum to the commissioner of police urging him to file a case under the Atrocity Act. I have also spoken to the deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.”

The youth also alleged that the MP's followers and security guards beat him by calling at the MP's office on August 20, 2022. Later on, the police set him free, he claimed.

However, when contacted MP Imtiaz Jaleel said,” I do not know the youth at all. Besides, no such incident as being claimed had taken place in my office. BJP persons are making false and baseless allegations.”