Youth and experience shine in Marathwada’s Mahayuti triumph

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the region gears up for a new political era, its assembly is set to be a unique blend of youthful vigour and seasoned wisdom, both were found in Mahayuti.

Mahayuti didn’t leave out the youngest and the oldest candidates of the Marathwada region and the district. As the assembly election ended, the candidate of the Marathwada Jitesh Antapurkar (34), representing the Deglur constituency in Nanded, emerged as the youngest MLA of Marathwada. Antapurkar defeated his rival from the Indian National Congress with an impressive 53.83% vote share, securing a decisive victory. On the other end of the spectrum, BJP veteran Babanrao Dattatray Yadav Lonikar (65) clinched the Partur seat in Jalna. Lonikar, one of the most experienced leaders, won with a 30.89% vote share against the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate. Both of the candidates, the youngest and the oldest, were from the BJP in Mahayuvti.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Arena

In the district, the narrative was equally compelling. Sanjana Jadhav of Shiv Sena (ES) became the youngest MLA in Aurangabad’s history by winning the Kannad constituency. Jadhav, defying the odds, defeated her husband and independent candidate Harshavardhan Jadhav with a resounding lead of 18,201 votes. Her win not only symbolized personal triumph but also showcased the electorate’s faith in Mahayuti’s women leaders.

Adding to the region's achievements, Pradeep Jaiswal, a stalwart of Aurangabad Central, became the oldest MLA from the district. Jaiswal, running under the Shiv Sena (Shinde) banner, defeated Naseruddin Siddiqui with an 8,119-vote margin. With this win, Jaiswal completed a hat-trick, solidifying his legacy and the dominance of Mahayuti in the region. The contrast between youth and experience, evident in these victories, underscores Mahayuti's strategy of inclusiveness and diversity. While Antapurkar represents the aspirations of a younger generation, Lonikar brings decades of political wisdom. Similarly, Sanjana Jadhav's victory inspires young women and Jaiswal’s triumph reiterates the strength of experience in shaping policy.

Marathwada’s electoral outcomes reflect not just the changing political tides but also the dynamic potential of Mahayuti’s vision.