Youth arrested for spreading hatred through reels

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 22-year-youth who is from the city and has a very educated family background has been arrested for allegedly making reels viral on social media to create communal hatreds. The accused has been identified as Umar Durrani Zia Durrani (Champa Chowk).

According to details, some controversial videos of a city youth went viral on social media on Monday. In the videos, the youths were seen making an objectionable statement against the country and a particular religion while standing on a speeding motorcycle.

On learning about the case, cyber police carried out the technical probe and found that Umar Durrani from Champa Chowk. At the instruction of senior police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi, PSI Prashant Munde arrested Umar immediately and seized his mobile. PSI Munde said that when the accused was produced in the court, he was granted police custody remand of one day.

4 videos made viral in 15 days

Umar calls himself social media star on social media. Police registered a case against him on Monday but, he had been posting controversial videos for the past 15 days. He posted four videos on September 17, 26, 27 and 30. Police learnt about the controversial posts when videos were shared on different social media groups and members were holding discussions on the posts. Umar is an engineering student in his fourth year while his wife is also in education. Police said his father who is a doctor retired from the Government service recently. Police have not made accused to his friends who can be seen in the videos.