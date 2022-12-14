Youth beaten; dies after going home

Aurangabad

A youth intervene in a quarrel between two women but the brother-in-law of one woman severely beat him in Misarwadi area on Tuesday night. When he went home his condition deteriorated and was taken to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. . A case of accidental death has been registered with Cidco police station The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Ramesh Wagh (22, Misarwadi).

Police said, Ganesh after dinner was chatting with his friend on Tuesday night. Some women were quarreling and Ganesh tried to convince them. But, the brother-in-law of one woman severely beat him. When he went home, his condition deteriorated and he was taken to hospital.

Ganesh’s relatives alleged that he died as he was severely beaten. In the preliminary report the doctors opined that he did not die due to beating. The doctors have preserved his viscera and the reason of death will be known after the report of the post mortem, said PI Sambhaji Pawar.