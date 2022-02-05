Youth booked for exploiting girl for 2 years under pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

Shiur police have registered an offence against youth on charge of exploiting a village girl for two years under the pretext of marrying her. The accused on the basis of photographs taken on the mobile phone was threatening of maligning her image in society. The name of the accused is Charan Roopsingh Sulane.

The victim, who is a resident of Salegaon, in her complaint accused the youth (of her village) of exploiting her for two long years. Whenever she would insist on him for marriage, the accused would blackmail her showing photographs on the

mobile. When the accused came to know that the victim got pregnant, he brought her to a private hospital in Aurangabad for an abortion. When the relatives of the victim got wind of the act, they intervened and prevented the girl from abortion. Later

on, the relatives met Charan's family so as to solemnise their marriage, but the accused refused to marry. Instead, he threatened them with dire consequences. Acting upon the complaint of the victim, the Shiur police have booked the accused. Further investigation is on by PSI Shriram Kale.