Youth caught with Rs 7.5 lakh in cash and gold jewellery amid election security

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A suspiciously behaving youth was apprehended in possession of Rs 7.5 lakh in unaccounted currency and gold jewelry after disembarking from a bus at the Cidco bus stand at 11 pm on Wednesday. The police seized the money and jewelry. A case has been registered at Mukundwadi police station.

The suspect has been identified as Ajij Sarkar (27), according to PI Shivaji Taware. Amid tight security for the upcoming assembly elections, special police units closely monitor unaccounted cash and illegal alcohol trafficking. Officers Dilip Sonawane, Prabhakar Patil, and Rajesh Dabhade from the static surveillance team (SST) were on duty at the Cidco bus stand on Wednesday. He disembarked from an ST bus around 11 PM. Upon seeing the police, he increased his walking speed. They called for him to stop, but he ignored them and attempted to flee. The team chased and apprehended him. During interrogation, he revealed his name. They searched his bag, and team leaders Amol Rathod and Amol Gayke discovered Rs 7.5 lakh in cash, 4 grams of gold, and four metal bangles. His unsatisfactory answers led the team to seize the items. The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Navneet Kanwat, ACP Dr Ranjit Patil, and PI Shivaji Taware.

Jeweler's cash claim raises police suspicion

Ajij claimed the cash was from his work at a jeweler, but the fresh, crisp bundles of unused notes only deepened the police's suspicion, prompting further investigation.

West Bengal man's voter ID raises doubts; assets seized

Aziz, originally from West Bengal, has a voter ID registered in Kabadipura. When questioned by the police, he failed to provide satisfactory answers. The election squad seized all the items and issued him a notice, giving him seven days to respond.