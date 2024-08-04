Youth cheated for Rs 5 L threat of drugs complaint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth was cheated for Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of lodging a complaint with Customs and Police Departments on finding drugs in his parcel.

According to details, the complainant Sahil Diwakar Nemade (27, Bhagatsingh, near Moreshwar Society) was at home at 6 pm on August 2 when received a phone call from an unknown person.

The caller informed Sahil that Customs Department officers found drugs in his parcel sent from Mumbai to Iran and that he would be arrested. The caller also asked the complainant that a video call was being connected to Mumbai Cyber Police. When the call was connected, he saw some persons wearing police uniforms.

The complainant believed in the caller who instructed him to contact the Narcotics Department of Police. The accused sent a Skype ID to Sahil. They asked him to search an application on his mobile phone and sought its screenshot. The crooks withdrew Rs 4.85 lakh from the bank account of the complainant as soon as he sent the screenshot. On realising cheating, Sahil lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar Police Station.

Police inspector Rajendra Yadav said that a case was registered at Pundliknagar Police Station on August 3 against the two unknown persons. PSI Usulkar is on the case.