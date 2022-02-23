Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

A 26 years old youth from another state committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar area. The incident come to light on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sandesh Jagdevprasad Vishwakarma (26, Uttar Pradesh, presently living in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar). The reason for death was not known.

Sandesh was staying in a rented house with his friends Kamlesh Yadav and Surendra Yadav. He hanged himself in the house when both his roommates had gone to work. They returned at around 8 pm and found Sandesh hanging. Waluj MIDC police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took Sandesh to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.