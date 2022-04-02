Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, April 2:

A youth committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree in his field on Saturday morning in Bazarsawangi. The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Sakhahari Salunke (31, Shirodi, Phulambri). The motive for the suicide is not yet clear. A case of accidental death has been registered at Bazarsawangi police station.

The incident came to the notice of the villagers living on a farm in Bazarsawangi Shivar. They informed the police. Constable Navnath Kolhe, Vinod Bighaut and Prakash Thokal visited the spot. The body was brought down with the help of villagers and was taken to the Bazarsawangi primary health center for autopsy. The body was handed over to relatives later. Police are conducting further investigation.