Youth commits suicide in Jogeshwari

A 23-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Jogeshwari area. The incident came to fore on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Kharat (23, Makodi Shengaon, District Hingoli, presently living in Jogeshwari). The reason of his suicide was not known.

Gopal was living in Jogeshwari and was working in a company in Waluj MIDC area for the past two years. He returned home from the company on Sunday evening. After some time, his relatives found him hanging to a hook of the roof in his room. He was rushed to government hospital where the doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station. Head constable Ram Tandale is further investigating the case.