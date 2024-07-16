Youth Crime Surge Stirs Concern; Average seven crimes involving youngsters a day, need felt for parental guidance, involvement of society

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is grappling with a concerning rise in youth crime, averaging over seven cases daily, predominantly involving educated but unemployed young individuals. Offenses such as theft, burglary, chain-snatching, vehicle theft, breaking ATMs, and assault have collectively led to more than 250 cases per month being reported where youngsters were the culprits.

Amid this concerning trend, authorities emphasize the need for stronger support systems and positive role models to steer young people away from crime. They have responded with stringent measures and heightened community awareness. Commissioner of police (CP) Pravin Pawar emphasized the need for youths to refrain from criminal activities, highlighting the broader impact on both their lives and society at large. Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Prashant Swami underscored the role of mobile phones in shaping criminal behaviour among youths, citing instances of bullying and negative interactions online as contributing factors to the uptick in crime.

Dr Sunita Bidwe, a noted psychologist, highlighted a critical lack of guidance during pivotal developmental stages as a root cause. She emphasized that many youths are swayed by negative peer influences, urging the implementation of stronger support systems and the promotion of positive role models to steer them away from criminal paths. Community involvement was also stressed by the CP, who called on residents to be vigilant in reporting suspicious activities involving youths. "Creating a safe environment for our young people requires active participation from all community members," he asserted.

A unified approach involving law enforcement, psychologists, educators, and community stakeholders is crucial. By addressing the underlying factors contributing to youth crime and providing meaningful support and guidance, the city aims to pave the way for a safer and more promising future for its younger generation.

Lack of care by parents,

bad company to blame

Many parents fail to care properly for their children and do not provide a good education. Additionally, negative influences from friends often contribute to the problem. Unlike in the past, police patrolling has diminished, which must be enhanced again. This lack of vigilance and adherence to fundamental principles by the police has resulted in a decline in community safety and discipline. Parental guidance and police presence need to be strengthened, ensuring that children grow up in a supportive environment and communities remain secure.

Recent instances of youth involved in crimes

*A B Sc graduate with a company job was caught stealing motorcycles and attempting to sell a stolen one at Harsul T point leading to the seizure of 14 motorcycles stolen over the past three months.

*A house-breaking theft was planned in Hanumannagar out of greed for a 30% share of the looted valuables, with most of the participants being youths.

*A 30-year-old man brutally murdered his 60-year-old father by stabbing him in the stomach in Deepnagar, Satara.

*The MIDC Cidco police and the crime branch have arrested nine individuals, including three juveniles, in connection with the brutal murder of a 27-year-old man and the disposal of his body near Sai Tekdi in Gandheli on December 13.

*The Vedantnagar police arrested two youths recently for creating terror with a pistol and knives in the Padampura area.

