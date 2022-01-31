Youth dies after accident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2022 08:00 PM2022-01-31T20:00:01+5:302022-01-31T20:00:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 31: A pedestrian youth going to Gym was dashed by an unidentified vehicle died while undergoing treatment ...
Aurangabad, Jan 31:
A pedestrian youth going to Gym was dashed by an unidentified vehicle died while undergoing treatment on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Dadasaheb Pund (Gitanjalinagar, Pimpalwadi, Paithan). A case has been registered in Paithan MIDC police station.
Rishikesh was dashed by an unidentified vehicle on Pimpalwadi road on Thursday morning. He was severely injured and was rushed to a private hospital where he died on Monday while undergoing treatment. PSI Rahul Bhadarge, Khandu Manchare are further investigating the case.Open in app