Youth dies after accident

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

A pedestrian youth going to Gym was dashed by an unidentified vehicle died while undergoing treatment on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Dadasaheb Pund (Gitanjalinagar, Pimpalwadi, Paithan). A case has been registered in Paithan MIDC police station.

Rishikesh was dashed by an unidentified vehicle on Pimpalwadi road on Thursday morning. He was severely injured and was rushed to a private hospital where he died on Monday while undergoing treatment. PSI Rahul Bhadarge, Khandu Manchare are further investigating the case.