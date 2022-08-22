Youth dies after vomiting blood

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

A 30-year-old youth vomited blood and was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Ramadhare Yadav (30, Swami Dharam Kata, Waluj MIDC area).

On Sunday at around 9.30 pm, Rajkumar vomited blood at his house. The nearby residents rushed him to GMCH, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.