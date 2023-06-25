Youth dies due to electrocution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth died of electrocution as the electricity supply passed through the tin sheet shed near his house at Gandheli village on Saturday night. A case of accidental death has been registered with Chikalthana police station. The deceased has been identified as Adinath Ramkisan Pede (22, Gandheli).

Adinath was a farm labourer. He went to a tin shed in the yard of his house on Saturday night. However, the electricity passed through the tin and he was electrocuted. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.