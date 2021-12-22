Youth dies of electrocution

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

A youth died of electrocution while watering the under-constructed house on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Eknath Kishan Dighole (27, Patrawadi, Harsul).

Eknath was watering his under-constructed house on Wednesday morning through an electric motor when he was electrocuted. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered in Harusl police station.