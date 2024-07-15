Youth dies while returning from sister's house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 24-year-old youth Mangesh Kasare (Naigaon) who was returning to his village after visiting his sister’s house was killed in an accident.

The impact of the accident was so powerful that Mangesh dashed against the parapet wall of the flyover and his body was hanging on the pole.

Chikalthana police said that the accident occurred on a bridge near Kachner Phata on Dhule-Solapur Road, at 7 am on Monday. Residents of the nearby area found the hanging body of Mangesh on a pole of a flyover this morning. They informed Chikalthana Police Station. Police rushed to the spot and shifted his body to the hospital. Police also found a two-wheeler near the spot. The deceased has been identified on the basis of vehicle number.

As per the preliminary report, the accident took place when he was returning home after visiting his sister’s house. During police enquiry, police found his motorcycle skidded a long distance and hit a pole. The preliminary investigation indicates that this was an accident and further investigation is on.