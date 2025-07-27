Youth drowns while saving cousin at Jogeshwari pond

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Sunday monsoon trip turned tragic after 21-year-old youth drowned while rescuing his cousin at the Jogeshwari pond near Verul Caves.

The deceased has been identified as Harshdeep Tangade, a resident of Nagsennagar, Osmanpura. Harshdeep and 13 friends had gone for a picnic to Mhaismal. After visiting the hilltop, they trekked to the Jogeshwari pond, part of the Yelganga river stream. When his cousin began to drown in the deep water, Harshdeep jumped in to save him. The cousin survived but Harshdeep, who couldn’t swim, went under.

According to the family, the incident has been recorded at the Khultabad police station. Local police and the city fire brigade retrieved the body by evening. The post-mortem was conducted at Khultabad Rural Hospital. The incident has devastated his family and locality. Harshdeep, a student at Deogiri College, was the only son of a municipal contractor and was helping with the family’s work. He was pursuing his undergraduate studies at Deogiri College and simultaneously helping his father with the work. Known for his warm nature, Harshdeep was popular among his peers, and 13 of them had accompanied him that day. His sudden death has deeply shocked the Nagsennagar locality and his friend circle. The family and locals are mourning the loss of their only earning son.

Tourist spot flagged as dangerous

Jogeshwari pond, located above Verul Cave No. 29, is known for its deep pools and strong current during monsoon. Despite ASI’s road closure from the caves’ side, tourists continue accessing the site via Khultabad-Mhaismal Road. ASI conservation assistant Rajesh Waklekar has urged inexperienced visitors to avoid the spot.