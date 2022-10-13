Youth duped on pretext of online job

Aurangabad:

A youth was duped for Rs 3.84 lakh by cyber criminals on the pretext of giving online part time job. The incident took place between August 27 to 30 in the Itkheda area. A complaint has been registered in the Satara police station in this regard.

According to police, Avdhut Duttatray Futane (Itkheda) received a call from an unknown number while he was in search of a job. The caller said that there is a job available in a mall to sell online products of the company ACME Safety Wear Limited. He informed him that it is a part-time job and he will get a good salary every month. The caller then asked to remit the money from time to time for booking the goods of the company.

Avdhut then sent Rs 3.84 lakh between August 27 to 30. However, the caller never sent any goods nor received any calls. Realizing that he has been duped, Avdhut registered a complaint in the Satara police station. Police inspector Surendra Malale is further investigating the case.