Youth electrocuted while repairing transformer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 35-year-old youth died of electrocution while repairing a fault in an electric transformer at the pump house in Paithan. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Waghmare (35), a resident of Samaj Kalyan Colony, Dhorkin. According to police sources, water from the Jayakwadi Dam in Paithan is supplied to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through the municipal pump house located in Dhorkin. On Tuesday around 7 pm, Daniel was repairing a fault in the pump house transformer when he was electrocuted. He suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to government medical college and hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Paithan Industrial Area Police Station. Daniel is survived by his parents, wife, a daughter, a son, a brother, sister-in-law, nephew, and niece.