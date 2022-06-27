Youth ends life due to financial crisis

Aurangabad, June 27:

A youth living in the city after his love marriage committed suicide in the Sanjaynagar area by hanging himself. The incident came to the fore on Sunday evening and a case of accidental death has been registered with Jinsi police station.

Shubham Keshavrao Ghuge (26, Limbala, Jintur, Parbhani, presently living at Sanjaynagar). Shubham was studying engineering at Pune when he met a girl who was doing her diploma in engineering. Both of them developed a close relationship and decided to marry. However, the family members of both were not ready as their castes were different. As the girl had two more months to complete 18 years of age, a case was registered against Shubham in one police station in Pune. Later, when the girl attained the marriageable age of 18 years, both of them got married through the Arya Samaj tradition in 2017. Shubham also got a job with a branded jewellery shop in the city. However, he lost his job during the Corona crisis and was living in Sanjaynagar for the past three years. The couple had no income sources and they used to borrow money from their friends and sustained their lives. Shubham was in depression due to a financial crisis. On Sunday, when his wife was sleeping, he hanged himself in his house. The police on receiving the information rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Constable Dhruvraj Ghorde is further investigating the case.

Shubham was in depression and he always used to tell his wife that they will commit suicide together. However, his wife used to convince him. He lost hope and ended his wife by hanging himself. Now, his wife is alone and the question before her is whether her family members or her in-laws will accept her.