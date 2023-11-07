Youth intervening women group clash stabbed to death in Garkheda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, one youth died, in a scuffle between two women groups, at Guruduttnagar in Garkheda locality on Monday at 11 pm. Pundaliknagar police have registered an offence of murder against six persons including Sagar Vikram Kesbhat (Patil), brother and sister Amrita and Nilesh Kamlakar Dixit, their mother Girija Kamlakar Dixit and two other accomplices. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Maruti Raut (28, Sainagar in Garkheda).

Pundaliknagar police said, Preeti Rahul Muley (Guruduttnagar, Lane Number 2, Garkheda) telephoned and called Ganesh to her house on Monday at 10.40 pm. Ganesh reached with his friends. Preeti was having heated arguments with the Dixit family staying in front of her house. In the meantime, the Dixit family also called Sagar Kesbhat for their help. He also reached the spot with his two friends. The families (Muley and Dixit) who were fighting remained a side and the fight started between the supporters of Muley and Dixit. In the scuffle Sagar stabbed Ganesh with a sharp knife in the chest. Ganesh collapsed on the ground and died on the spot. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but the doctors declared him dead on examination.

Acting upon the complaint of Ganesh’s mother, the police registered an offence of murder against six persons including three members of Dixit family, Sagar Kesbhat and his two accomplices. The police also registered a non-cognizable offence against Preeti Rahul Muley on the complaint made by Dixit family.

Senior cops visits the spot

Acting upon the information, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Ranjit Patil, police inspector Rajesh Yadav, API Sheshrao Khatane, PSI Kalyan Shelke and others reached the spot for inspection. The police arrested three members of the Dixit family. However, the prime accused Sagar is at large. Hence the cops have launched a massive hunt to nab him. ACP Ranjit Patil is supervising the investigation.

Box

Two stabbing incidents in 24 hours

It so happened that five persons had stabbed Sachin Mane, near Swami Samarth Arch (built on Pundaliknagar Road), on Sunday at 10 pm. Within 24 hours, Ganesh was stabbed to death on Monday late evening. The two incidents on alternate days puts us to think whether the criminal activities are gaining momentum in Pundaliknagar area.