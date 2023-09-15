Youth kidnapping girl consumes phenol in police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth who eloped with a girl consumed phenol in the bathroom of the police station and tried to commit suicide, when his family members produced him before the police. The accused has been identified as Akash Nandu Gudekar (21, Jalna). A case has been registered against Akash with the Pundliknagar police station.

Akash eloped with a 15-year-old girl from Pundliknagar on September 1. The mother of the victim tried to contact Akash’s family member but there was no response from them. Hence, she lodged a complaint with the Pundliknagar police station on September 5 and a case of kidnapping was registered against Akash. His family members were afraid and produced him before the Pundliknagar police on September 13. When the investigation was going on, Akash ran into the bathroom and drank phenol kept there and tried to commit suicide. PSI Kalyan Shelke is further investigating the case.