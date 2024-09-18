Youth Movement of Maha collects 1018 blood units

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Youth Movement of Maharashtra collected 1018 units of blood in the series of blood donation camps organised across the State in honour of the birth month of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The youth organisation held camps at different places in the city, from 9.30 am to 10 am, on September 16.

The places in the city included Younus Colony, Town Hall, Paithan Gate, Silk Mills Colony, Kohinoor Lawn, Rauza Baugh and Chikalthana. People from various religious, social, and political leaders participated in the camps and donated blood. A total of 1018 blood units were collected in the city and other parts of the State.

District president organisation Salman Siddiqui, city president Salman YK, Faizan Quazi, Khaled Umar, Shaikh Mushtaque and all members made efforts for the success of the initiative.