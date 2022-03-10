Youth murder on suspicion of stealing Rs 100

Aurangabad, March 10:

An 18-year-old youth working in an illegal country liquor den was at Anandnagar on the suspicion of stealing Rs 100 on Wednesday night. After severely beating the youth, the accused when found dead took him on the motorcycle and left him in the garbage near Kargil Ground. Pundliknagar police have arrested the suspect while the procedure to register a case was going on till late at night.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Ashfaq alias Mukya Shaikh Abdul (18, Bambatnagar). The suspect is Shaikh Mubarak alias Baba Shaikh Haider (38, Anandnagar).

Pundliknagar police received the information that a body has been found in the garbage near Kargil Ground. DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Vishal Dhume, PI Dilip Gangurde, and crime branch team rushed to the spot. It was clear that the youth was murdered as there were injuries on the body. The nearby CCTV footage was searched and after identifying the youth, the police searched his parents. They told that he was working at a country liquor den owned by suspect Baba. The police took the suspect into custody. During interrogation, Baba confessed that Mukya died as he beat him on suspicion of stealing Rs 100. Mukya died as he hit him on the head with a stick. In the wee hours, he tried to wake him up but he was dead. He then took him on his motorcycle and threw him in the heaps of garbage near Kargil Ground.

Meanwhile, Mukya’s father said that he had taken Rs 27,000 from Baba but could not repay due to his poor condition. Hence, Mukya was working at his liquor den. Baba used to frequently asked him for money and as a result, he killed his son, his father alleged.