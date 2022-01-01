Youth murdered at Golatgaon Phata identified

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

A youth was found murdered at Hasnabadwadi Shivar near Golatgaon Phata on Aurangabad - Jalna Road on Friday morning. The police succeed to find the identity of the youth. Karmad police are further investigating the case.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Vasudeo Ramteke (32, Ashray Dhaba, Nagpur). Police said, Vishal used to run his car (MH 04 HY 7220) on a rental basis. He got three passengers from Itwari Railway Station, Nagpur for Jalna on Thursday afternoon. While going to Jalna he called his friend Umesh and sister on phone on many occasions. However, his phone was switched off at 10.30 pm on the same day.

Umesh and Vishal’s sister called him many times but could not contact. When Umesh contacted Nagpur police, the information about Vishal’s death was received. His sister and relatives came to Karmad police and identified Vishal at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). They took the body to Nagpur in an ambulance after postmortem.