Youth pulled from running train to steal mobile phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Robbers took their crime to a new level by dragging a young man out of a moving train to steal his mobile phone. The incident occurred near the Shivajinagar railway gate on Wednesday evening (at 6 pm). The victim Vaibhav Bharat Wadekar (23, Jaybhavaninagar) sustained serious injuries to his hand.

Vaibhav was on a passenger train heading towards Mukundwadi railway station when the train slowed down near the Shivajinagar underpass. While Vaibhav was standing by the door talking on his phone, one of the three robbers standing on the bridge jumped onto the train and attempted to snatch his mobile phone.

The robber grabbed Vaibhav’s hand and dragged him out of the train. Despite Vaibhav being injured, the robbers managed to steal his phone and flee. Vaibhav required three stitches for his hand. Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Chandan has registered a case in this matter.

Second incident in 15 days

In recent times, criminals from Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, Osmanpura, Vedantnagar, and Jalanagar have been targeting railway passengers for mobile phone theft. On August 14, at 2.30 pm, a similar incident occurred with Jayant Mohanrao Kadam (24) in the old Beed Bypass area of Chikalthana. In that case, the robbers pulled him out of the train to steal his mobile phone, causing severe head injuries when he fell. The police have not yet identified the perpetrators of that incident, leading to increased confidence among criminals.