Youth robbed three times in six hours; money extorted online at knifepoint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Notorious criminal Sainath alias Pinya Ganesh Khadke (22, Bharatnagar) and his accomplice Harun Rasul Shaikh robbed a 25-year-old man, Omkar Babasaheb Shinde, threatening him with a knife and forcing him to transfer Rs 8,000 online. The duo had already been detained by traffic police earlier for carrying a knife.

On December 2, around 6.30 pm, Omkar, working at a pharmaceutical company, was asked for his motorcycle near Kargil Maidan. He refused, and they threatened him. The next morning at 8 am, Pinya intercepted him in Bharatnagar, demanded Rs 10,000, and forced Omkar to transfer Rs 5,000 online, while Harun took another Rs 3,000. Later, Harun returned to Omkar’s house demanding Rs 7,000. Omkar ran to the police, who arrested Pinya that night. On Wednesday, Pinya went to court after collecting money. Traffic police found him riding a two-wheeler without a number plate and carrying a knife. Harun continued threatening Omkar in his absence. Pinya, who has six previous cases and was detained under MPDA in 2023 for one year, is now in police custody for two days, confirmed Pundliknagar police inspector Ashok Bhandare.