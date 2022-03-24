Youth stealing 12 tolas gold jewellery of girlfriend’s mother arrested

Aurangabad, March 24:

A 21-year-old youth from the city bluffed his 16 years old girlfriend from Mumbai that he is going to his native place for a marriage ceremony and he need her mother's jewellery for it. When she took him to her house and opened the cupboard, he snatched the bag containing around 12 tolas gold jewellery and fled away. The Aurangabad crime branch arrested the accused Prafulla Ramesh Jagtap (21, Maulinagar, Beed By-pass Road) after eight months of the incident.

Prafulla was staying in a building at Govandi in Mumbai. He grabbed a 16 years old minor girl from the same building in his false lure and started an affair with her. In August 2021, Prafulla told the girl that there is a marriage ceremony at his native place and he want her mother’s gold chain for his mother. He will return it later, he bluffed her. She opened the cupboard and when she was taking a gold chain from the bag of jewellery, Prafulla snatched the entire bag containing around 12 tolas of jewellery and ran away.

A case in this regard was registered with Shivajinagar, Mumbai police station. Prafulla was at large since then.

On Wednesday, city crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke received the information that Prafulla is wandering in Beed By-pass area. Accordingly, his team including ASI Ramakant Patare, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunkhe, Sandeep Sanap, Nitin Deshmukh and others laid a trap and arrested him. He was later handed over to Mumbai police.

During investigation, it was unveiled that he has many girlfriends and their pictures were found in his mobile phone. He, with the help of one of his girlfriends, mortgaged the stolen jewellery with a goldsmith.