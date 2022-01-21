Youth stoned to death, tried to burn

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

A youth was stoned to death and later was tried to burn him in ground in TV Centre, Hudco area. The incident came to the fore on Friday morning. A case of murder has been registered in Cidco police station. The deceased has been identified as Siddharth Bhagwan Salve (36, a native of Hivra, Jafrabad, Jalna, presently living at Siddharthnagar, Hudco).

Police said, Siddharth was married to Anita, a girl from Siddharthnagar, 13 years back. He has a 12 years old son and his wife works in a private hospital. Siddharth was a habitual drunkard and in inebriated condition frequently used to beat his wife. Due to his drinking habit, his wife and son were living with her parents at Siddharthnagar since last Diwali. Siddharth was staying with his friend at Jawahar Colony. Still, he used to come to TV Centre area to consume liquor on the ground here.

Siddharth was found murdered after crushing with stone and later the murderer tried to burn the body, in which, his private part was burned, the police said. The incident came to light on Friday at around 10 am. The nearby residents informed the police. Some persons identified Siddharth and the police then informed his wife and brother-in-law about the murder. They rushed to the spot and identified the body.

The body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered in Cidco police station while API Shraddha Waidande is further investigating the case.

Second incident in week

This is the second incident of murder in the jurisdiction of Cidco police station in a week. A youth Hasan Patel was brutally murdered on January 15. Now, the second murder has occurred. DCP Ujwalla Vankar, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Shashikant Bhujbal, Vishal Dhume, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Cidco police station PI Vinod Salgarkar, API Shraddha Waidande, Dnyaneshwar Avghad, Manoj Shinde, PSI Krushna Ghayal, Datta Shelke and others rushed to the spot. A dog squad and fingerprint experts were also called.

His wife saw him last on Thursday

Siddharth’s wife Anita was living separately for the past few months. Siddharth used to come to TV Centre area but they did not talk with each other. On Thursday, she was going home with her son at around 9 pm, when she saw Siddharth in a drunken condition. Police seize CCTV footagePolice have seized CCTV footage of the TV Centre Chowk. Siddharth was seen in a drunken condition in the footage at 3 am. Hence, he was murdered after 3 pm, the police said.