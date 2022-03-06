Youth thrashed over petty reason

Aurangabad, March 6:

Three persons severely beat youth in a wedding procession on the petty reason of pushing while dancing at Jahangir Colony on Thursday at around 10.30 pm. The accused have been identified as Shaikh Sahil, Naved Naeem Pathan and Sajed alias Sajju (all residents of Jahangir Colony). They severely abused and beat the youth and his uncle, who tried to intervene in the quarrel.

A case has been registered in Harsul police station while PSI Atulkumar Thokal is further investigating the case.