Youth wandering with sharp weapon arrested

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Waluj MIDC police arrested a youth wandering with a sharp weapon in Jogeshwari area with the intension to commit a crime. The accused has been identified as Vicky Subhash Chabukswar (19, Ranjangaon).

A police team was patrolling in Waluj MIDC area on January 31. They received an information that a man is wandering with a weapon in Jogeshwari Shivar with the intension to commit a crime. The police team rushed to the spot and arrested Vicky. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.