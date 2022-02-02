Youth wandering with sharp weapon arrested
Aurangabad, Feb 2:
Waluj MIDC police arrested a youth wandering with a sharp weapon in Jogeshwari area with the intension to commit a crime. The accused has been identified as Vicky Subhash Chabukswar (19, Ranjangaon).
A police team was patrolling in Waluj MIDC area on January 31. They received an information that a man is wandering with a weapon in Jogeshwari Shivar with the intension to commit a crime. The police team rushed to the spot and arrested Vicky. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.