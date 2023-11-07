Youth who set himself on fire for reservation, dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 32-year-old youth from Georai Kuber had set himself on fire in Karmad area on October 31 for Maratha reservation. The youth died on Tuesday during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Uddhav Tulsiram Kuber. Uddhav was under treatment in a private hospital in Mumbai at government expenses. Meanwhile Uddhav stopped responding to the treatment on Tuesday. A pall of gloom has descended over Georai Kuber village following the incident.