Youths save life of pigeon

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Youngsters gave life to a pigeon that got stuck in nylon manja and fell on the ground. The incident took place at Uttamnagar on Wednesday.

Nylon manja is being used extensively by kite enthusiasts. There are many cases of bird fatality due to the manja. A pigeon was injured and fell on the ground in Uttamnagar area of the city when manja got stuck in its neck, legs and wings. The bird was unable to fly. The matter came to the notice of youths Mayur Chavan, Sachin Sadavarte and Pankaj Gudde. They immediately ran to the rescue. The manja entangled in the pigeon's wings was removed carefully. After removing the entire manja, the pigeon was released. The number of birds getting injured due to nylon manja is increasing and kite enthusiasts should avoid using nylon manja, the youths appealed.