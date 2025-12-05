Zilla Parishad employees avoid using identity cards on duty

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A majority of officers and employees in the Zilla Parishad are not using their official identity cards. The biometric attendance system has also collapsed. Two days ago, RTI activist Rajabhau Pawar exposed this situation. Following this, ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ankit decided to issue a letter to all employees reminding them about office discipline. However, the deputy CEO (General Administration) has been on leave for the last two days and was unaware of the CEO’s planned circular.

Interestingly, on September 10, 2025, and even earlier, the government had issued circulars making it mandatory for all government officers and employees to wear identity cards during office hours. But it appears ZP officers and staff have forgotten this requirement. As a result, citizens coming from rural areas often have to ask others who the concerned officer is and where they sit. On the other hand, officers and employees may be present in the office but not visible at their desks. If they go to provide important information to seniors or attend meetings, they are required to record their movement in the movement register. However, this rule is not being followed in the ZP.

RTI activist Rajabhau Pawar had earlier complained about this issue to the divisional commissioner. Accordingly, the commissioner had issued letters instructing all zilla parishads, district collector offices, and the police department to make identity cards, movement registers, and biometric attendance mandatory. But it appears these instructions are being ignored in the ZP.

Contract for ‘Grameen’ App terminated

Two years ago, biometric attendance machines were installed in the headquarters and tehsil-level offices. However, last year, the then CEO Vikas Meena introduced the ‘Grameen’ app through a third-party agency for employee attendance. After a year, the contract ended, and the app stopped functioning. The non-functional biometric machines also have not been repaired. As a result, attendance is now being recorded manually in registers at many places.