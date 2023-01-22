Zond couple commemorates birth of girl child

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

To commemorate the occasion of the birth of a girl child in their family, a city couple adopted their native village Golegaon in Sillod tehsil by opening Sukanya Samruddhi accounts for more than 30 girls in the village at their own expense.

The couple, Praveen and Vidya Zond said that their entire family was very happy with the advent of a girl amongst them. The family is influenced by Rajmata Jijau, Savitribai Phule, Ahilyabai, Ramai and Fatimabee. Hence, they adopted the village girls and set and example for society.

Due to the opening of the Sukanya Samruddhi accounts of the girls in the post office, their future has been secured and it will help them in their studies and marriages. Everyone should take the initiative and should open the savings accounts in the post offices, said assistant director of the Post Master General Office, Satish Pathak.