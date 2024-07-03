Zoological Park works enter into final stage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The first Zoological Park in Maharashtra is being established just 10 km away, on the city's outskirts, at Mitmita. Spanning 150 acres in the picturesque embrace of hills, this park is set to be a treat for tourists and children alike. The project is being developed under Smart City Mission, with a whopping expenditure of Rs 250 crore. Over 65 percent of the work has been completed so far, and the Smart City administration claims that the remaining work will be completed in the next four to five months.

It may be noted that the space in the Siddharth Garden Zoo has become insufficient. Adding to the woes, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) had cancelled the municipal corporation's zoo permit, which was reinstated after assurances that the zoo would be relocated to a larger area at Mitmita. Work has been ongoing at the new place for the past two and a half years. Fifty-four enclosures have been prepared for animals and birds. The park includes an Amphitheatre, Food Plaza, Lawns, Commercial Complex, Natural Water Reservoirs, Lake, Parking on 7 acres, internal cement roads, street lights, and an independent power distribution system. Beautiful homes for the animals, spacious areas for them to roam outside, protective nets, and thick glass in some places will be provided.

Increase in the number of animals

The project coordinator Imran Khan mentioned that all the enclosures are constructed with stones. Enclosures have been prepared for 34 different types of animals, including lions, tigers (both yellow and white), leopards, nilgai, deer, blackbuck, sambar, foxes, wolves, and monkeys, as well as for 20 types of birds. Space has also been reserved to increase the number of enclosures in the future.

Tourist numbers will significantly increase

There is no other Zoological Park as grand as this in Maharashtra. While larger parks exist elsewhere in the country, this project is expected to draw a large number of tourists from all corners of Maharashtra and other states. Efforts are also underway to acquire 17 hectares of adjacent land for developing an open Safari Park, said Khan.

Relocation of old trees

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be widening the road from Padegaon to Daulatabad into a four-lane. All the large trees that need to be cut down for this expansion will be relocated (replanted) at the Zoological Park. Besides, a large-scale tree plantation will be conducted between September and December. The assistant project coordinator Kiran Aade and media analyst Arpita Sharad were present on the occasion.