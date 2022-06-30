ZP invites Rs 135 cr tenders to implement Har Ghar Nal Yojana

Aurangabad, June 30:

The Zilla Parishad administration, to overcome the water scarcity in future and quench the thirst of the citizens, has invited tenders valuing Rs 135.95 crore to implement 533 water supply schemes in the district, under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana (HGNY).

The scheme aims to provide 55 litres of water per person during the whole year in the rural parts of the district. Meanwhile, the 277 water supply schemes have been started in the district. Each house will be given a water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The scheme will be launched in 1,208 villages and 80 other settlements in the district. The project has to be completed by 2024. The detailed project report (DPRs) of 1,066 schemes was ready and 902 of them have been technically approved, said the senior officers.

“The scrutiny committee headed by the district collector has passed 898 schemes. Meanwhile, the government has ordered the ZP to invite tenders of schemes which are having administrative approval. Hence the tenders of 533 schemes valuing Rs 135.96 crore were invited and the works of 277 schemes have been started,” said the deputy executive engineer (water supply) Sevekar.

According to ZP officials, the government has prescribed the agencies from which the works (as per limit) have to be done. Hence, 241 schemes (having an estimated limit of Rs 15 lakh) are being done through gram panchayats; 36 schemes (having an estimated limit under Rs 5 crore) through ZP (water supply) and works of more than Rs 5 crore have to be done through the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).