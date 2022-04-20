ZP receives Rs 11 crore from DPC

Aurangabad, April 20:

Guardian minister Subhash Desai and district collector Sunil Chavan withdrew the unspent funds from various departments and transferred Rs 11 crore to the ZP in the last week of March. The funds will be utilized for the implementation of various welfare schemes of the Zilla Parishad (ZP).

In the meeting of the district planning committee held in October last year on the background of covid, funds of Rs 156 crore was sanctioned for the ZP. From the funds received, the ZP planned to pay the pendings payments and expenses of various schemes. Last year heavy rains washed away rural roads and small bridges in rural areas in the district. Besides, schools and hospitals had collapsed. It was pointed out by the office bearers. However, the required funds were not sanctioned, citing covid reasons. As a result, the members planned the work from the available funds.

Meanwhile, State horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare had submitted a memorandum to guardian minister Desai seeking increased funding for various works in rural areas. He also drew the attention of collector Chavan. After this, the district administration took account of the funds unspent from various departments and a total of Rs 11 crore were diverted to ZP.