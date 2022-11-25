ZP teacher booked for molesting passenger in running bus

Aurangabad:

Cidco MIDC police have registered a case against a Zilla Parishad school teacher on the charge of molesting his fellow passenger (a Panchayat Samiti member) in a running bus, between Jalna and Aurangabad, on November 23 at midnight. The name of the accused teacher is Sachin Sudhakarrao Mahajan (47, Maurya Park, T V Centre).

As per the complaint, the victim is a member of one Panchayat Samiti in the Beed district. On November 23, she had been to Chanegaon (tehsil Badnapur). Hence after finishing her day’s work, she reached Jalna Bus Stand at 11.45 pm. She boarded the Shiv Shahi bus to reach Aurangabad. The accused Mahajan, however, was waiting outside the bus. As the driver started the bus, he climbed up and sat on the vacant seat near the victim. She raised an objection telling him to go and sit elsewhere (or rear side) as the whole bus is empty. Mahajan then went and sat on the seat exactly behind the victim. Later on, the victim bought a bus ticket from the conductor and requested him to slow down the temperature of the AC as she is feeling uneasy. The accused Mahajan under the pretext of adjusting the AC temperature tried to speak to her. After some time she fell asleep. Taking advantage of it, Mahajan inserted his hand from the gap near the seat of the victim and molested her.

In the meantime, the bus reached Cidco Bus Stand at 12.45 am. Before the arrival of the bus, the victim called her father at the stand. On getting off the bus she narrated the whole incident to her father. Accordingly, the matter was taken to the Cidco MIDC police station. The victim complained and the police booked the teacher on the charge of molestation.

She dialled 112 for help

Angry over the incident, the victim lady after getting off the bus dialled 112 number and called the police for help. The cops then held an inquiry in their style. It is when the accused told his name to them. Till then the victim and the accused, both were not knowing each other’s names. PSI Pratibha Abhuj is investigating the case.