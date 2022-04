Zulfiquarali passes away

Aurangabad, April 28:

Zulfiquarali Abdullabhai (93, Beed Bypass) died of a brief illness on Thursday. His burial will take place at Dawoodi Bohra Qabarastan, behind Patidar Bhavan (Jalna Road), on April 29. He leaves behind a son, two daughters, a daughter-in-law and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the father of Dr Riaz Baqari